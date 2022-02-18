AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.47. AlloVir shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $229,613 over the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

