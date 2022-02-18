Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $30.59 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

