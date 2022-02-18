Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
ASND stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $178.71.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.80.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
