Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,235,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,869,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 438,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 290,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.