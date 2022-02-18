Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Friedman Industries worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $8.15 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

