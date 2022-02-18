Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

