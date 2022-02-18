Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.