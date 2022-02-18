Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 900 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.15 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

