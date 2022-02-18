Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

