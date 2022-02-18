nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

