Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

VET stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

