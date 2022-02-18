Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 533.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 14.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

HXL opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.