The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 221.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.23 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

