Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of MGA opened at $78.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Amundi purchased a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

