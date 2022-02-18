The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,018 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

