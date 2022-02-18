The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.