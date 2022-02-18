Critical Analysis: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $14.60 billion 0.53 $415.00 million $8.67 13.20

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 3.61% 1.49% 0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jackson Financial and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Reinsurance Group of America 2 1 4 0 2.29

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products through yearly renewable term agreements, coinsurance, and modified coinsurance. The Canada segment offers individual life reinsurance, and to a lesser extent creditor, group life and health, critical illness and disability reinsurance, through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific segment comprises individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability, and superannuation thr

