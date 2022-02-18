Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,372 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 209,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 172,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.