The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iStar were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

