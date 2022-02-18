BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 332,122 shares of company stock worth $4,408,803. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.01 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

