Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.77. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
