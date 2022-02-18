Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.77. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

