Lawrence W. Kellner Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BA stock opened at $213.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.