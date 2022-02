StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BDR opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

