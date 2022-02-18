StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDR opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.01.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.