SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
About SMA Solar Technology
