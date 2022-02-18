United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Shares of UTHR opened at $199.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

