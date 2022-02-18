Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.