Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,800 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

