$20.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.52 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.