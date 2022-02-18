Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Foot Locker by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,214 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

