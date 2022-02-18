Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.32 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.