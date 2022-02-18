Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

