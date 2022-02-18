Profund Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.