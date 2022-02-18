DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DRH stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

