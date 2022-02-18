Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

