Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.41 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

