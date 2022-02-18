Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,780 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $77,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -279.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

