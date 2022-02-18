Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,498 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of MarineMax worth $78,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MarineMax by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE HZO opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

