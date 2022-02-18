The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,645 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Endeavour Silver worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EXK opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Endeavour Silver Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
