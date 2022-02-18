The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $928,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TTEC were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.