The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,398 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $340,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

IBA stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

