Credit Suisse AG Has $1.94 Million Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,503,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

