Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires 207,917 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

