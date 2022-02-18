Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires 207,917 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.