Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,588 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $47.42 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

