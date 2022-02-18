ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 22,880 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 629,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $38,682,501.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 888.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.