Richard Dallas White Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.