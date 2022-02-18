WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of WEX opened at $167.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,814,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

