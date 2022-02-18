Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

PTEN opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

