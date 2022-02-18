Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.92. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

