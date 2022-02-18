Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $304.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.20 and its 200 day moving average is $331.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

