Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

