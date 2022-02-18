Credit Suisse AG Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brady by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Brady by 149.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brady by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

